PHOENIX — Maricopa County recently launched Maricopa Title Alert, a free service to help county residents stay informed of document recordings and protect them against title fraud.

The tool monitors recordings containing the name or names – individual or business – entered by the user.

When a recorded document contains the entered name, the user will receive an email that contains a link to the relevant document.

This proactive measure allows users to monitor recordings and immediately take action, if necessary.

“I have heard from Maricopa County residents with concerns of title fraud,” Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said in a press release.

“I’m hopeful that this tool provides a line of defense against fraudulent recordings, and generally provides more transparency into the millions of documents that we record. I am proud, and grateful, that the recording team here continues to innovate – we have other exciting recording developments that we will release later this summer.”

Residents can sign up for Maricopa Title Alert online. All that’s needed to do so is a valid email address.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.