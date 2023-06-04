Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County launches alert tool to help residents combat title fraud

Jun 4, 2023, 7:15 AM

person holding phone...

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Maricopa County recently launched Maricopa Title Alert, a free service to help county residents stay informed of document recordings and protect them against title fraud.

The tool monitors recordings containing the name or names – individual or business – entered by the user.

When a recorded document contains the entered name, the user will receive an email that contains a link to the relevant document.

RELATED STORIES

This proactive measure allows users to monitor recordings and immediately take action, if necessary.

“I have heard from Maricopa County residents with concerns of title fraud,” Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said in a press release.

“I’m hopeful that this tool provides a line of defense against fraudulent recordings, and generally provides more transparency into the millions of documents that we record. I am proud, and grateful, that the recording team here continues to innovate – we have other exciting recording developments that we will release later this summer.”

Residents can sign up for Maricopa Title Alert online. All that’s needed to do so is a valid email address.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Tempe Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Drive-by shooting leaves 1 man dead in Tempe

One man is dead after a drive-by shooting in Tempe early on Sunday morning near Broadmor Drive and Rural Road.

10 hours ago

The Valley is seeing more demand from data center developers that can't find space, land or power i...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix metro data center leasing on track to surpass 2022 levels

As more companies upgrade their technology, data center space has become limited across the country and has helped push Phoenix to the top tier of metro areas for new data center development in recent years.

10 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/ProteinHouse)...

KTAR.com

New health kitchen ProteinHouse owners seek to expand in Arizona

The Valley's three ProteinHouse locations are under new leadership that seeks to open more restaurants in the state.

10 hours ago

Photo provided by Arizona Department of Public Safety....

KTAR.com

Police seize over 200 pounds of fentanyl pills en route to Phoenix

Police seized approximately 230 pounds of fentanyl pills and 10 pounds of cocaine from a vehicle they stopped in southern Arizona on Friday.

1 day ago

(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

US, allies clash with Russia, China over North Korea’s failed military spy satellite launch

The United States and its allies clashed with Russia and China on Friday over North Korea’s failed launch of a military spy satellite this week in violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions.

1 day ago

(AP Photo/John Locher) Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Construction of apartment complex in Peoria to begin later this year

A Scottsdale-based real-estate development company has secured land in Peoria and plans to build an apartment complex.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Maricopa County launches alert tool to help residents combat title fraud