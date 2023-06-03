Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Construction of apartment complex in Peoria to begin later this year

Jun 3, 2023, 4:00 PM

(AP Photo/John Locher) Follow @KTAR923...

(AP Photo/John Locher)

(AP Photo/John Locher)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A Scottsdale-based real-estate development company has secured land in Peoria for its latest project.

The developer, Greenlight Communities, is planning to build a 190-apartment unit called Streamliner 87th, which will be located at the southwest corner of 87th and Peoria avenues.

Construction is slated to start by the end of 2023. Leasing is set to begin in May 2025.

Once completed, Streamliner 87th will offer 72 one-bedroom units, 47 two-bedroom units and 71 studio apartments.

Greenlight’s Streamliner communities offer rental rates that average $1,250 per month.

RELATED STORIES

“We are thrilled to introduce plans for our Streamliner 87th project, which is at the forefront of the major redevelopment currently taking place in the City of Peoria,” said Pat Watts, co-founder and co-principal for Greenlight Communities.

“Streamliner 87th will transform a vacant lot into a vibrant rental housing community and be an essential part of the revitalization of the downtown area.”

Streamliner 87th will be less than a mile from Arizona State Route 101 and just a half mile from the Phoenix-Wickenburg Highway/Grand Ave. It will also be near Banner Boswell Medical Center, Westgate Entertainment District, Glendale Community College and numerous parks.

More information on Greenlight Communities is available online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

1 person killed, 9 injured in 5-vehicle crash in west Phoenix

One person was killed and nine were injured in a five-vehicle crash that took place in west Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

16 hours ago

(TwitterPhoto/arizonadot)...

KTAR.com

ADOT updates progress on I-17 Improvement Project

Crews continue to alter the look of 23 miles of freeway between Anthem and Sunset Point as part of the I-17 Improvement Project.

16 hours ago

President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the budget deal that lifts the federal debt limit and a...

Associated Press

Biden signs debt ceiling bill that pulls US back from brink of unprecedented default

President Joe Biden signed legislation on Saturday that lifts the nation’s debt ceiling, averting an unprecedented default on the federal government’s debt.

16 hours ago

Retired Phoenix Police Capt. Carroll Cooley demonstrates Wednesday, March 13, 2013, at the Phoenix ...

Associated Press

Retired Phoenix police officer in landmark Miranda rights case dies at 87

Retired Phoenix Police Capt. Carroll Cooley, the arresting officer in the landmark case partially responsible for the Supreme Court's Miranda rights ruling, has died.

16 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police investigate shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead, one injured and closed down Bell Road on Saturday morning.

16 hours ago

A Frontier Airlines plane takes off from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. (Jim Poulin/Phoe...

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Low-cost carriers drive growth in Phoenix Sky Harbor passenger traffic

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport’s record year for passenger traffic continued into the second quarter.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Construction of apartment complex in Peoria to begin later this year