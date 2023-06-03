Construction of apartment complex in Peoria to begin later this year

PHOENIX — A Scottsdale-based real-estate development company has secured land in Peoria for its latest project.

The developer, Greenlight Communities, is planning to build a 190-apartment unit called Streamliner 87th, which will be located at the southwest corner of 87th and Peoria avenues.

Construction is slated to start by the end of 2023. Leasing is set to begin in May 2025.

Once completed, Streamliner 87th will offer 72 one-bedroom units, 47 two-bedroom units and 71 studio apartments.

Greenlight’s Streamliner communities offer rental rates that average $1,250 per month.

“We are thrilled to introduce plans for our Streamliner 87th project, which is at the forefront of the major redevelopment currently taking place in the City of Peoria,” said Pat Watts, co-founder and co-principal for Greenlight Communities.

“Streamliner 87th will transform a vacant lot into a vibrant rental housing community and be an essential part of the revitalization of the downtown area.”

Streamliner 87th will be less than a mile from Arizona State Route 101 and just a half mile from the Phoenix-Wickenburg Highway/Grand Ave. It will also be near Banner Boswell Medical Center, Westgate Entertainment District, Glendale Community College and numerous parks.

More information on Greenlight Communities is available online.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.