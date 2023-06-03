Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police investigate shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured

Jun 3, 2023, 8:44 AM | Updated: 8:52 am

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead, one injured and closed down Bell Road in both directions Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the area near 29th Avenue and Bell Road around 3:15 a.m. after reports of multiple gunshots, authorities said.

Three victims were all found at the scene with gunshot wounds. One adult female and adult male were pronounced dead on the scene while one adult female was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What led up to the shooting and the motive have yet to be determined.

Bell Road is closed in both directions from 29th Avenue to 31st Avenue. The north and southbound lanes at 29th Avenue are also shut down, authorities said.

Detectives have taken over the scene and there is no estimated time the roads will reopen.

No additional information was made available.

