ARIZONA NEWS

New health kitchen ProteinHouse owners seek to expand in Arizona

Jun 4, 2023, 5:45 AM

(Facebook Photo/ProteinHouse)...

(Facebook Photo/ProteinHouse)

(Facebook Photo/ProteinHouse)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Arizona’s ProteinHouse locations are under new leadership that seeks to expand in the state.

Eric Greenwald, former president of Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, and Cody Starrett, managing partner for STK Scottsdale, now helm the healthy-fit kitchen that has three Valley locations in Scottsdale, Arcadia and Gilbert.

The Las Vegas-based restaurant chain serves breakfast, lunch and dinner with a menu of protein bowls, wraps, shakes, pancakes, burgers and cold-pressed juices. ProteinHouse offers catering and meal prep for customers.

Greenwald told Phoenix Business Journal that the duo would like to expand to 10-12 locations in Arizona and upwards of 15-20.

“I’m thrilled to spearhead growth of this brand in Arizona,” Greenwald said in a press release. “ProteinHouse is all about living well through the food we fuel with, and our goal is to reimagine healthy eating into something that’s fun and accessible.”

Greenwald spent nearly two decades as president of Grimaldi’s Pizzeria and Forno Suprema and owns Lorenzo’s Italian Kitchen in north Scottsdale.

Starrett is the founder of the Starrett Inc. hospitality, media and real estate venture capital firm.

“Digital marketing is all about building excitement and engagement, and I’m very excited to continue ProteinHouse’s momentum of growth in Arizona,” Starrett said in the release. “Most of all, we want people to know that healthy eating is possible for everybody, whether it’s opting for a salad or enjoying a breakfast shake.”

The chain has 18 locations in 10 states plus a store in the United Arab Emirates.

