ARIZONA NEWS

Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting at Phoenix apartment complex

Jun 2, 2023, 9:15 AM | Updated: Jun 3, 2023, 8:51 am

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, file)

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, file)

PHOENIX — Police arrested the suspect in the fatal shooting of a man at a Phoenix apartment complex on Wednesday.

Police responded to a shooting call around 11:30 a.m. near 35th and Dunlap avenues, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers found 34-year-old Curtis Haskins with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the complex.

Haskins was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The suspect in the case was identified as 23-year-old Jaguar Mixson. Mixson was arrested and booked on multiple charges including murder on Friday, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

