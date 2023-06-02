Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Several freeway closures, including for Broadway Curve project, to slow weekend Valley drivers

Jun 2, 2023, 4:15 AM | Updated: 5:44 am

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Drivers in the Valley are going to have to maneuver around several weekend freeway closures, including one for the ongoing Broadway Curve project.

Near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, westbound Interstate 10 will be closed from U.S. 60 to 32nd Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for work on the Broadway Curve Project.

The westbound U.S. 60 ramps to westbound I-10, southbound State Route 143 ramp to westbound I-10, westbound I-10 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue will be closed during that time.

Further east, the eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway will be closed from Priest Road and the Loop 101 Price Freeway in Tempe from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The eastbound Loop 202 on-ramp via northbound SR 143 will be closed.

In Mesa, westbound U.S. 60 will be closed from Mesa Drive to the Loop 101 Price Freeway from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The westbound U.S. 60 on-ramps at Gilbert Road and Stapley Drive will be closed.

In north Phoenix, northbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Thunderbird Road to Loop 101 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The northbound I-17 on-ramps at Dunlap Avenue, Peoria Avenue and Cactus Road will be closed.

In the north Valley, westbound Loop 303 will be closed from I-17 to Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Friday 6 p.m. Saturday for new interchange construction.

Eastbound Loop 303 will be closed from Lake Pleasant Parkway to I-17 from 7 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday for new interchange construction.

Finally, I-10 will be narrowed to one lane between Verrado Way and State Route 85 from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday and 9 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday for a widening project.

