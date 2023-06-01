Close
$82M widening project on Interstate 10 in West Valley nears completion

Jun 1, 2023, 4:00 PM

PHOENIX – West Valley drivers have more room to maneuver as an $82 million Interstate 10 widening project nears the finish line.

The freeway is now three lanes in each direction over 8 miles between Verrado Way and State Route 85 in Buckeye, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

The improvement project is part of the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan and was funded, in part, by the voter-approved Proposition 400 sales tax. Construction started in July 2021.

In addition to the new lanes, the project created diverging diamond interchanges at Miller and Watson roads and reconstructed the SR 85/I-10 ramps.

New drainage facilities, including storm drains and catch basins, were also constructed, and sound walls were built where warranted.

Drivers should be on the lookout for weeknight and weekend lane restrictions for the next few weeks so crews can put on the finishing touches, ADOT said.

Up next, I-10 will be reduced to one lane each way between Verrado Way and State Route 85 from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday.

