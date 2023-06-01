PHOENIX – West Valley drivers have more room to maneuver as an $82 million Interstate 10 widening project nears the finish line.

The freeway is now three lanes in each direction over 8 miles between Verrado Way and State Route 85 in Buckeye, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

The improvement project is part of the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan and was funded, in part, by the voter-approved Proposition 400 sales tax. Construction started in July 2021.

In addition to the new lanes, the project created diverging diamond interchanges at Miller and Watson roads and reconstructed the SR 85/I-10 ramps.

New I-10 lanes open in the West Valley A busy 8-mile stretch of Interstate 10 in the West Valley has been widened to three lanes in both directions as an Arizona Department of Transportation freeway improvement project moves into the homestretch. MORE: https://t.co/iVHJ9mhqbk pic.twitter.com/hFLfNiV2zc — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 1, 2023

New drainage facilities, including storm drains and catch basins, were also constructed, and sound walls were built where warranted.

Drivers should be on the lookout for weeknight and weekend lane restrictions for the next few weeks so crews can put on the finishing touches, ADOT said.

Up next, I-10 will be reduced to one lane each way between Verrado Way and State Route 85 from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.