Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Intruder breaks into historic Tovrea Castle in Phoenix, causes $90,000 in damage

Jun 1, 2023, 10:00 AM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

Authorities are searching for an intruder who broke into the historic Tovrea Castle in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday, May 20, and caused $90,000 in damage. The sign for Tovrea Castle on Van Buren Street in Phoenix. Authorities are searching for an intruder who broke into the historic Tovrea Castle in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday, May 20, and caused $90,000 in damage. Front door of Tovrea Castle in Phoenix. Authorities are searching for an intruder who broke into the historic Tovrea Castle in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday, May 20, and caused $90,000 in damage. A model on display during a tour of Tovrea Castle in Phoenix. Authorities are searching for an intruder who broke into the historic Tovrea Castle in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday, May 20, and caused $90,000 in damage. A Lego model on display in the basement during a tour of Tovrea Castle in Phoenix. Authorities are searching for an intruder who broke into the historic Tovrea Castle in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday, May 20, and caused $90,000 in damage. Historic sign seen during a tour of Tovrea Castle in Phoenix. Authorities are searching for an intruder who broke into the historic Tovrea Castle in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday, May 20, and caused $90,000 in damage. Visitors look at exhibits during a tour in the basement of Tovrea Castle in Phoenix. Authorities are searching for an intruder who broke into the historic Tovrea Castle in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday, May 20, and caused $90,000 in damage.

PHOENIX – Authorities are searching for an intruder who broke into the historic Tovrea Castle in Phoenix recently and caused $90,000 in damage.

The subject broke into the high-profile landmark on Van Buren Street west of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway around 1:45 p.m. on May 20 and damaged the basement doors and an exhibit, according to a Silent Witness flyer.

The suspect, described as a clean-shaven man in his 30s, removed a fire extinguisher before leaving and heading south toward Washington Street.

It was the second incident at the site in recent weeks. Anybody with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.

The wedding cake-like structure known as Tovrea Castle at Carraro Heights, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, was built atop a hill by Alessio Carraro in 1928.

RELATED STORIES

It originally was meant to be a hotel, but it was never used for that purpose. E.A. and Della Tovrea purchased the property in 1931. E.A. died within a year, but Della lived there until her death in 1969.

The city of Phoenix bought the 44-acre site in 1993 with bond sales approved by voters. The nonprofit Tovrea Carraro Society manages the castle, which opened for public tours in 2012.

Tour slots are limited, with lotteries held twice a year for the opportunity to purchase tickets. Signups for fall tour lottery started Thursday and will remain open until June 15.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Twitter Photo/@MesaFireDept)...

KTAR.com

East Valley mulch fire wafts haze, odor across morning skies

That haze and burning odor wafting across the Phoenix skies on Thursday morning is the result of an East Valley mulch fire, authorities said.

10 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Illegal fireworks may have been cause of Glendale house fire

Illegal fireworks may be to blame for a house fire in Glendale early Thursday that injured a firefighter and displaced a family.

10 hours ago

A Paradise Valley, Arizona, estate known as Casa Oso Negro, which was originally listed for $20 mil...

Kevin Stone

Luxurious Paradise Valley estate originally listed for $20M will be sold at auction

An exquisite Paradise Valley estate that was originally listed for $20 million will be sold at auction this month.

10 hours ago

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)...

Brandon Gray

Mayor Gallego, city council votes to leave Phoenix’s Colorado River entitlement in Lake Mead

Mayor Kate Gallego and the Phoenix City Council unanimously voted Wednesday to leave up to 150,000 acre-feet of the city's Colorado River entitlement in Lake Mead over the next three years.

10 hours ago

...

Brandon Gray

Man arrested in ‘The Zone’ after refusing to leave tent, threatening workers, Phoenix police say

A man was arrested Wednesday after an incident involving homeless outreach workers in "The Zone" homeless encampment in downtown Phoenix.

10 hours ago

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix City Council vote passes to support Suns, Mercury All-Star bids

The Phoenix City Council unanimously voted Wednesday in favor of supporting the bids from the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury to host future All-Star games.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Intruder breaks into historic Tovrea Castle in Phoenix, causes $90,000 in damage