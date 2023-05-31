Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

2nd block cleared out in Phoenix’s Zone homeless encampment

May 31, 2023, 2:08 PM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

The stretch of 12th Avenue between Washington and Jefferson streets at the Zone homeless encampment in downtown Phoenix was cleared Wednesday, May 31, 2023. The stretch of 12th Avenue between Washington and Jefferson streets at the Zone homeless encampment in downtown Phoenix was cleared Wednesday, May 31, 2023. The stretch of 12th Avenue between Washington and Jefferson streets at the Zone homeless encampment in downtown Phoenix was cleared Wednesday, May 31, 2023. The stretch of 12th Avenue between Washington and Jefferson streets at the Zone homeless encampment in downtown Phoenix was cleared Wednesday, May 31, 2023. The stretch of 12th Avenue between Washington and Jefferson streets at the Zone homeless encampment in downtown Phoenix was cleared Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

PHOENIX – A second block at the Zone homeless encampment in downtown Phoenix was cleared Wednesday as enhanced cleanup operations continue.

City staff and partner agencies set their sights on the stretch of 12th Avenue between Washington and Jefferson streets three weeks after clearing off a block of Ninth Avenue.

“We’re repeating the same model as last time, working with people more than two weeks ahead of the operation and having the ability to offer everybody a shelter space,” said Scott Hall, deputy director of the Phoenix Office of Homeless Solutions.

Hall said some adjustments were made based on what was learned when Ninth Avenue between Washington and Jefferson streets was cleared May 10. For example, he said intakes were completed at the shelters instead of in the field.

“We just wanted to get more efficient and take a little bit of the stress off the individual that’s taking the placement,” he said.

Hall said nobody has set up new camps on Ninth Avenue since it was cleared three weeks ago.

“People just have not come back to the area, and we’re very grateful for that,” he said. “People understand what we’re trying to achieve.”

Phoenix officials find themselves stuck between two court cases when it comes to the homeless encampment in the area around the Human Services Campus, a collaboration of partner organizations that provide services to unsheltered individuals at 12th Avenue and Madison Street.

In response to a lawsuit filed by the ACLU last year, a federal judge issued an order in December prohibiting the city from enforcing sleeping and camping bans on anyone in the Zone who can’t obtain a shelter bed. The city was also told it couldn’t destroy property seized during cleanup efforts without first holding it in a secure location for 30 days.

RELATED STORIES

In March, the Maricopa County Superior Court judge in a lawsuit filed on behalf of area residents and business owners ordered the city to devise a plan to clean up the Zone and carry it out as soon as possible.

The city’s solution is to move people out one block at a time with offers of shelter, clean up whatever is left behind and prevent anyone from settling back into the space. At the current pace, the process will take months to complete.

The city has programs to store property that people want to keep but can’t readily transport.

Hall said it will probably be another three weeks until the next block gets cleared.

“That’s been a good pace to have the right amount of resources and to have the opportunity to work with people during that time ahead of the operation,” he said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Balin Overstolz-McNair and Shira Tanzer contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Booking photo for Melissa Larue, who was released from the hospital and taken to jail after getting...

KTAR.com

Woman shot by Phoenix officers last week jailed after release from hospital

A woman shot by police officers in Phoenix last week has been released from the hospital and taken to jail, authorities said.

14 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo/Jason Veazey)...

KTAR.com

Fire closes eastbound Loop 101 ramp to southbound State Route 51 in Phoenix

A fire closed the eastbound Loop 101 ramp to southbound State Route 51 in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

14 hours ago

A sign over the stage of the 2023 Scripps Natioanal Spelling Bee in suburban Washington, D.C....

Kevin Stone

Last Arizona contestant falls in 6th round of Scripps National Spelling Bee

Arizona’s last remaining contestant in the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee was eliminated in the sixth round Wednesday.

14 hours ago

File photo headshots of Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and her new chief of staff, Chad Campbell...

KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs names former House Democratic leader as chief of staff

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Wednesday the former House Democratic Leader will step into the role as her new chief of staff.

14 hours ago

(YouTube Screenshot/Pastor for AZ)...

KTAR.com

Laura Pastor the latest Arizona Democrat to jump into race for Ruben Gallego’s seat in Congress

Phoenix City Councilwoman Laura Pastor on Wednesday joined a crowded Democratic field to replace Ruben Gallego's seat in Congress.

14 hours ago

Follow @suelenrivera...

SuElen Rivera

Arizona Snowbowl concludes longest winter season in ski resort’s history

Arizona Snowbowl concluded its longest winter season in the Flagstaff ski resort's history on Monday, officials said.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

2nd block cleared out in Phoenix’s Zone homeless encampment