ARIZONA NEWS

Woman shot by Phoenix officers last week jailed after release from hospital

May 31, 2023, 1:15 PM

Booking photo for Melissa Larue, who was released from the hospital and taken to jail after getting...

(Melissa Ann Larue - Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Melissa Ann Larue - Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

PHOENIX – A woman shot by police officers in Phoenix last week has been released from the hospital and taken to jail, authorities said Tuesday.

Melissa Ann Larue, 40, was booked Friday for aggravated assault and multiple drug counts.

Larue was wounded May 22 after allegedly pointing a handgun at an officer.

Officers has responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle near 35th Avenue and Glendale Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

The vehicle fled when officers tried to stop it, and a chase ensued.

Police were able to stop the vehicle using a grappler device near 19th Avenue and Bell Road.

After being stopped, Larue did not comply with commands, police said.

She allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at an officer, prompting three officers to shoot at her while she was inside the vehicle.

Larue was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition after the shooting.

