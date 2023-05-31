Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs names former House Democratic leader as chief of staff

May 31, 2023, 11:38 AM | Updated: 12:30 pm

File photo headshots of Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and her new chief of staff, Chad Campbell...

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs named Chad Campbell her new chief of staff. (Getty Images Photo, left, and Wikimedia Commons Photo/Gage Skidmore)

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Wednesday a former House Democratic leader will step into the role as her new chief of staff.

Chad Campbell, a longtime public affairs and policy consultant, will begin the position on Monday.

He replaces Allie Bones, who resigned last week.

“It’s a great privilege to take on this critical role in Gov. Hobbs’ administration and an incredible opportunity to serve out state,” Campbell said in a press release.

“In the many years Gov. Hobbs and I have worked together, we’ve shared a commitment to bipartisan, solutions-oriented leadership. That’s what has made her such an effective governor, and that’s the approach the administration will continue to bring to all we do.”

Campbell is an Arizona native who was first elected to the Arizona Legislature in 2006. He was elected as the House Democratic leader in the latter half of the eight years he served in the state House.

When he was the House Democratic leader, he was an advocate for a wide array of bipartisan issues, including renewable energy, education and small business advocacy, Hobbs said.

“As House Democratic Leader, Chad Campbell effectively led his caucus and worked across the aisle to get big things done for the state of Arizona,” Hobbs said in the release. “While we served in the legislature together, we worked with our Republican colleagues to expand Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of Arizonans.

“Chad’s extensive experience and commitment to working together to solve tough problems is exactly why he’s the best person for this job, and we’re eager to get more on bipartisan accomplishments to move our state forward.”

Campbell left office in 2014 and founded public relations and communications service company Lumen Strategies.

He has separated from Lumen Strategies in order to take on the new position.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

