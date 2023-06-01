Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Luxurious Paradise Valley estate originally listed for $20M will be sold at auction

Jun 1, 2023, 4:35 AM

KTAR.com

PHOENIX – An exquisite Paradise Valley estate that was originally listed for $20 million will be sold at auction this month.

The Mediterranean-style masterpiece known as Casa Oso Negro was constructed on 2.12 acres near 68th Street and Mockingbird Lane, in the exclusive Camelback Country Club Estates neighborhood.

Bidding, with a reserve price of $12 million, starts online June 7 at 4 p.m. through Concierge Auctions and will conclude June 14 at Sotheby’s in New York. The property is available for in-person and virtual showings by appointment Saturday and Sunday.

Casa Oso Negro, inspired by J. Paul Getty’s Roman 17th-century villa La Posta Vecchia, was built around two courtyards, one with a large hand-tiled pool and the other offering a relaxing garden and fountain.

The 17,912-square-foot residence has five bedrooms and 7½ bathrooms. The luxurious interior features coffered ceilings and marbled floors, with a chef’s kitchen, formal dining room, complete bar area, library, wine cellar and more.

Other amenities include outdoor kitchen and dining areas, multiple fireplaces and an eight-car garage.

“Ten years in the making, Casa Oso Negro — a true masterpiece of architecture with unparalleled Roman-inspired craftsmanship — was designed and formally used as a family office destination and was then repurposed as a private hideaway/personal resort,” listing agent Frank Aazami of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty said in a press release.

“I am thrilled to once again be working with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions to find the next owner of this one-of-a-kind property.”

