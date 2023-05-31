Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Avondale man suspected of killing wife arrested after barricade situation

May 31, 2023, 7:29 AM | Updated: 10:00 am

Booking photo of Jose Chagnon, who was arrested Tuesday, May 30, 2023, on suspecion of killing his ...

(Jose Chagnon - Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Jose Chagnon - Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

PHOENIX – A man accused of fatally shooting his wife was arrested Tuesday after an hourlong barricade situation in Avondale, authorities said.

Jose Chagnon, 53, was booked into jail on one count each of first-degree murder, kidnapping and endangerment and two counts of aggravated assault, the Avondale Police Department said.

Officers responded to a home near 119th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 2:15 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots and a woman screaming, police said.

A man later identified as Chagnon was barricaded inside a residence when officers arrived.

Officers located a wounded woman and extracted her from the scene. She was taken to a hospital but did not survive her injuries.

Police said the victim was Chagnon’s 29-year-old wife, whose name was not released.

After about an hour of negotiations, Chagnon came out and was taken into custody without incident.

No other information was made available.

SuElen Rivera

Avondale man suspected of killing wife arrested after barricade situation