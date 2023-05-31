PHOENIX — A husband and his pregnant wife died in an apparent murder-suicide early Wednesday morning in Chandler, authorities said.

Police responded to calls for help at a residence near McClintock and Ray roads at about 1 a.m. and located an intoxicated male, 38-year-old Kevin Holmberg, according to the Chandler Police Department.

Holmberg didn’t provide police his address but there wasn’t any indication of anyone in distress, police said.

About an hour later, police returned to the area after a report of a female who could be in danger.

Officers surrounded the residence and at about 2 a.m., Holmberg exited with a firearm, according to police.

Holmberg fatally shot himself a few minutes later, police said.

When officers entered the residence, they found the body of 41-year-old Katherine Holmberg with a gunshot wound.

Katherine Holmberg, who was pregnant, was believed to be shot by her husband.

No other information was available.

