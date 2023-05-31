Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Husband, pregnant wife dead in apparent murder-suicide in Chandler

May 31, 2023, 6:33 AM | Updated: 5:01 pm

(Facebook File Photo/Chandler Police Department)...

(Facebook File Photo/Chandler Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Chandler Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A husband and his pregnant wife died in an apparent murder-suicide early Wednesday morning in Chandler, authorities said.

Police responded to calls for help at a residence near McClintock and Ray roads at about 1 a.m. and located an intoxicated male, 38-year-old Kevin Holmberg, according to the Chandler Police Department.

Holmberg didn’t provide police his address but there wasn’t any indication of anyone in distress, police said.

About an hour later, police returned to the area after a report of a female who could be in danger.

RELATED STORIES

Officers surrounded the residence and at about 2 a.m., Holmberg exited with a firearm, according to police.

Holmberg fatally shot himself a few minutes later, police said.

When officers entered the residence, they found the body of 41-year-old Katherine Holmberg with a gunshot wound.

Katherine Holmberg, who was pregnant, was believed to be shot by her husband.

No other information was available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Sean Bickings (Family Photo via city of Tempe)...

Associated Press

Family of man who drowned last year in Tempe Town Lake files wrongful death lawsuit

The family of a man who drowned in Tempe Town Lake a year ago filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city Wednesday, noting that its police department doesn't have a policy requiring officers to go into the water to save someone.

17 hours ago

FILE - Cracked dry mud is seen in a community reservoir that ran nearly empty after its retaining w...

Brandon Gray

BLM to invest over $15M in Arizona for landscape restoration project

The Bureau of Land Management has selected Arizona for its “Restoration Landscapes” project. 

17 hours ago

(AP Photo/Alberto Mariani, File)...

Associated Press

Former Arizona official who claimed election deniers made work ‘toxic’ gets $130K settlement

A former elections official for a rural Arizona county where leaders have embraced election conspiracy theories has received a $130,000 settlement over toxic work environment claims.

17 hours ago

The stretch of 12th Avenue between Washington and Jefferson streets at the Zone homeless encampment...

Kevin Stone

2nd block cleared out in Phoenix’s Zone homeless encampment

A second block at the Zone homeless encampment in downtown Phoenix was cleared Wednesday as enhanced cleanup operations continue.

17 hours ago

Booking photo for Melissa Larue, who was released from the hospital and taken to jail after getting...

KTAR.com

Woman shot by Phoenix officers last week jailed after release from hospital

A woman shot by police officers in Phoenix last week has been released from the hospital and taken to jail, authorities said.

17 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo/Jason Veazey)...

KTAR.com

Fire closes eastbound Loop 101 ramp to southbound State Route 51 in Phoenix

A fire closed the eastbound Loop 101 ramp to southbound State Route 51 in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Husband, pregnant wife dead in apparent murder-suicide in Chandler