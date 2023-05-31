International real estate conference coming to Phoenix

PHOENIX — An international real estate conference is coming to Phoenix on June 9.

Real Estate Summit Across Boarders will be held at the Sheraton Downtown Phoenix, according to a press release.

More than 1,000 international real estate professionals will be attending the event.

Attendees can gain information on real estate, investments and regulatory issues from industry leaders in both the U.S. and Mexico.

Mexico was the second-largest origin of foreign buyers in 2022, purchasing $2.9 billion in real estate in the United States, according to the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Americans, however, are seeing a 32.08% increase in the 2022 sales of luxury apartments to U.S. citizens, the release stated.

“Real Estate is truly the engine that drives our economy impacting so many industries, and is the single most important source of wealth for many people,” former U.S. Treasurer Rosario Marin stated in the release.

General access passes are $299 and it includes activities, cocktail hour with included beverage and appetizer, welcome kit, full conference program, networking opportunities, coffee, BreaksBox lunch and a real estate party with dinner included.

