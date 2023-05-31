Close
ARIZONA BUSINESS

Arizona Boardwalk at Talking Stick expanding, acquires 48 acres of land

May 31, 2023, 4:15 AM | Updated: 8:19 am

(OdySea Photo)...

(OdySea Photo)

(OdySea Photo)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Arizona Boardwalk at Talking Stick has acquired an additional 48 acres of land for future expansion, the entertainment destination announced Tuesday.

The land will give companies an opportunity to co-locate with Arizona Boardwalk, according to a press release.

“The Talking Stick Entertainment District and Scottsdale entertainment space is thriving, and the area is booming with a significant influx of visitors,” Ran Knishinsky, Managing Partner at Arizona Boardwalk said in the press release.

“The new property has incredible potential for innovation and collaboration with leaders in the family entertainment industry. We are eager to speak with visionary companies that want to bring their exceptional ideas and original concepts to this entertainment-driven market.”

The boardwalk currently features nine attractions including OdySea Aquarium, Butterfly Wonderland, UFO Experience, Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, Laser + Mirror Maze, Museum of Illusions, Pangaea Land of the Dinosaurs and Cyber Quest and Johnny’s Playground.

Managing Partner Adi Knishinsky said they are excited to bring the new phase of Arizona Boardwalk to life.

“Having built a diversified family entertainment destination in the Scottsdale/Phoenix metro area that delivers unparalleled family experiences, we look forward to working with other like-minded, dynamic entertainment and recreational companies with the same commitment,” Knishinsky said in the press release. 

“We are going to create something truly exceptional with the expansion of Arizona Boardwalk.”

 

