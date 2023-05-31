Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Room to boom: Pinal County housing grew at fastest rate in state

May 30, 2023, 7:30 PM

A new Census report says Pinal County added 6,347 new housing units from 2021 to 2022, a 3.5% growt...

A new Census report says Pinal County added 6,347 new housing units from 2021 to 2022, a 3.5% growth rate that was fastest among counties in the state. Airman 1st Class Mazel Sievers works on a building in Belize in this 2013 photo. (Photo by Air Force Capt. Holly Hess/Defense Department)

(Photo by Air Force Capt. Holly Hess/Defense Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON – It’s unclear which came first in Pinal County, the houses or the people filling them. What is clear is that both continue growing at some of the fastest rates in the state and, in some instances, the nation.

The number of housing units in Pinal County grew by an estimated 3.5% from July 2021 to July 2022, the fastest rate in the state, according to U.S. Census Bureau data released last week.

“At one point in Pinal County, Casa Grande was a very sleepy town, and they’re wide awake now. People are just sprawling to it,” said Eric Gibbs, president of the Arizona Association of Realtors.

RELATED STORIES

The Pinal County numbers were just the most recent data from the Census that show continued booming growth in certain Valley communities.

The bureau reported this spring that Maricopa County posted the largest population increases in the country from 2021 to 2022, the second consecutive year it has held the top spot.

Maricopa County leads nation in population growth, tops 4.5 million 

This month’s report said Phoenix had the second-biggest population gains in the country last year, adding 19,053 residents to fall just 117 shy of the number of residents added by No. 1 Fort Worth for the year.

In terms of growth rate, two Valley cities finished in the top 20 last year: Queen Creek, located partially in Pinal County, and Maricopa City were the seventh and 12th fastest-growing large cities in the United States respectively. Queen Creek grew at a rate of 6.7% and Maricopa City grew at 6.2%.

Not surprisingly, Maricopa County added the most new homes last year, with 28,051 housing units added, far outstripping the 6,347 housing units added in Pinal. But the new homes in Maricopa County accounted for just a 1.5% increase in housing, only good for fourth-fastest in the state.

The total number of housing units in Pinal County grew to 185,650 as of last summer, according to the Census Bureau.

“They (Pinal County) have increased their ability to build homes. And even with that said, they still probably have some type of small shortage of homes, but they’re working really hard to catch up because of the number of people that are moving into that market,” Gibbs said.

Brent Billingsley, Pinal County’s director of community development, said that housing affordability has been drawing more residents to the county for the past three years. He said the accelerated rate of single-family homes is due to the county “balancing demand with price.”

According to the real estate website Redfin, the median sale price of a home in Maricopa County in April 2023 was $455,000 compared to a a median price $365,000 in Pinal County.

Billingsley and Gibbs also pointed to the expansion of corporate businesses in the county, like Lucid Motors in Casa Grande and the Nikola Corp. manufacturing facility in Coolidge, and the jobs that come with them.

Gibbs noted that more businesses are expected in the coming years, with a Kohler plant expected to open in Casa Grande in August and a Proctor & Gamble manufacturing facility slated for Coolidge by 2025.

Pinal County Supervisor Mike Goodman said it’s no accident that the county is attracting jobs and residents.

“We have a model in Pinal County called live, work and play,” Goodman said. “And the reality is people live here, but they work and play in other areas, and so over the last five years, six years, we’ve put a lot of emphasis to keep the people here for their work and also for their play,”

Billingsley said he expects that Apache Junction, partly located in northern Pinal County, will pop up on next year’s list of fast-growing cities. After averaging about 10 permits a month for single-family homes over the past several years, he said, the city has seen permits triple in the past year. He also said Coolidge and Red Rock are seeing more growth.

“Over the last year, I can tell you that that influence has spread out over the whole county. It’s not just a San Tan Valley or a Casa Grande thing anymore,” Billingsley said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by John Smith/VIEWpress)...

SuElen Rivera

Arizona Gov. Hobbs vetoes bill that sought to ban photo radar on state roads

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a Republican bill last week that sought to ban the use of photo enforcement systems on Valley roads.

23 hours ago

...

Brandon Gray

Glendale police looking for vehicle involved in fatal crash

Glendale police are looking for a vehicle involved in a crash that left one teen dead and three others injured Thursday at 53rd and Grand avenues. 

23 hours ago

File photo of construction on a home with downtown Phoenix, Arizona, in the background. Phoenix has...

Associated Press

Phoenix becomes largest US city to successfully challenge 2020 census numbers

Phoenix has become the largest U.S. city to successfully challenge its population count from the 2020 census.

23 hours ago

Arizona State Route 87 was closed northeast of metro Phoenix on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, because of a...

KTAR.com

Brush fire closes portion of State Route 87 northeast of metro Phoenix

State Route 87 was closed northeast of metro Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon because of a brush fire, authorities said.

23 hours ago

Tazbah Spruhan of Window Rock, Arizona, reacts after misspelling "Groenendael" during a preliminary...

KTAR.com

2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee starts with 3 Arizona students

Three Arizona middle school students, including one from the Valley, qualified to compete in this week's Scripps National Spelling Bee.

23 hours ago

Booking photo for Marco Antonio Aguilera, who is accused of stabbing a Scottsdale Quarter security ...

KTAR.com

Man accused of stabbing Scottsdale Quarter security guard

A man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly stabbing a Scottsdale Quarter security guard, authorities said.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Room to boom: Pinal County housing grew at fastest rate in state