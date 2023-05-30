Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Southbound I-17 in Phoenix reopens following serious crash

May 30, 2023, 5:24 AM | Updated: 5:56 am

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

PHOENIX — Part of the Interstate 17 freeway in Phoenix was closed Tuesday morning for hours due to a serious crash.

The southbound lanes were closed at McDowell Road around 3:15 a.m. and reopened around 5:50 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Traffic was backed up for miles during the closure.

The northbound lanes were not impacted.

