Southbound I-17 in Phoenix reopens following serious crash

PHOENIX — Part of the Interstate 17 freeway in Phoenix was closed Tuesday morning for hours due to a serious crash.

The southbound lanes were closed at McDowell Road around 3:15 a.m. and reopened around 5:50 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Traffic was backed up for miles during the closure.

The northbound lanes were not impacted.

