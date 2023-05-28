PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a hit-and-run that left one woman dead early on Sunday morning, authorities said.

Police officers responded to a call of a serious collision just after 4 a.m. near 71st Avenue and Thomas Road.

When authorities arrived, they found 23-year-old Rubi Lopez lying on the road and two vehicles involved in a collision. Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, 18-year-old Saul Figueroa, got into another car and left the scene. He was later taken into custody at his home.

The driver of Lopez’s car received minor injuries and did not need hospitalization.

Detectives learned that Lopez’s vehicle was traveling east on Thomas Road and crossed 71st Avenue on a green light before the collision, authorities said.

Figueroa was traveling north on 71st Avenue and ran a red light leading to the collision. He was believed to be impaired while driving the vehicle.

No other information was made available as the investigation remains ongoing.

