Elderly woman kills husband in Glendale amid domestic dispute

May 27, 2023, 8:00 PM

(Facebook File Photo/Glendale Police Department - Arizona)

PHOENIX — Police in Glendale are investigating a murder of an elderly man who was reportedly shot by his wife on Saturday.

Just after 2:00 p.m., police responded to a single-family home near 67th Avenue and Loop 101 in Glendale after an elderly woman called the police on herself for shooting her husband, authorities said.

Officers arrived and took the elderly woman into custody without incident.

Authorities also located the man with gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was learned there was a domestic dispute between the two that led to the shooting, authorities said.

No additional information was made available and the investigation is ongoing.

