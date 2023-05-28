Elderly woman kills husband in Glendale amid domestic dispute

PHOENIX — Police in Glendale are investigating a murder of an elderly man who was reportedly shot by his wife on Saturday.

Just after 2:00 p.m., police responded to a single-family home near 67th Avenue and Loop 101 in Glendale after an elderly woman called the police on herself for shooting her husband, authorities said.

Officers arrived and took the elderly woman into custody without incident.

Authorities also located the man with gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was learned there was a domestic dispute between the two that led to the shooting, authorities said.

No additional information was made available and the investigation is ongoing.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.