Toddler in serious condition after being pulled from pool in Tempe
May 26, 2023, 8:27 PM | Updated: 8:54 pm
PHOENIX – A toddler was taken to the hospital after being pulled from a pool Friday afternoon in Tempe.
Tempe Fire Medical Rescue responded at 3 p.m. to a call of a reported drowning, officials said.
When crews arrived, they found the toddler had been removed from a pool by a family member and compressions started.
It’s unknown how long the child was underwater.
The toddler is breathing on their own and is in serious condition, authorities said.
