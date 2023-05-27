Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Toddler in serious condition after being pulled from pool in Tempe

May 26, 2023, 8:27 PM | Updated: 8:54 pm

PHOENIX – A toddler was taken to the hospital after being pulled from a pool Friday afternoon in Tempe.

Tempe Fire Medical Rescue responded at 3 p.m. to a call of a reported drowning, officials said.

When crews arrived, they found the toddler had been removed from a pool by a family member and compressions started.

It’s unknown how long the child was underwater.

The toddler is breathing on their own and is in serious condition, authorities said.

