Toddler in serious condition after being pulled from pool in Tempe

PHOENIX – A toddler was taken to the hospital after being pulled from a pool Friday afternoon in Tempe.

Tempe Fire Medical Rescue responded at 3 p.m. to a call of a reported drowning, officials said.

When crews arrived, they found the toddler had been removed from a pool by a family member and compressions started.

It’s unknown how long the child was underwater.

The toddler is breathing on their own and is in serious condition, authorities said.

