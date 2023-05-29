Here’s how you can get free coffee for a year at Mesa’s new Dunkin’ location

PHOENIX – A new Dunkin’ location is set to open in Mesa and some lucky customers will have the chance to get free coffee for a year.

The new restaurant will be located in Mesa’s Heritage Park neighborhood at 350 E. Southern Avenue.

For its grand opening, the first 100 guests in line starting at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday will get free coffee for a year, according to a press release.

The customers will be allowed four free medium hot/iced coffees per month.

Mesa Mayor John Giles will assist in the ribbon cutting at 8:30 a.m. and will be welcoming guests into the restaurant.

Guests will also have the opportunity to get Dunkin’ swag and Mesa police officers and firefighters can get a donut and medium coffee.

“Mesa’s Heritage Park neighborhood feels a lot like a small town unto itself with one-of-a-kind boutiques, historic landmarks and of course Heritage Park itself. “Dunkin’ is pleased to become part of this tight-knit community,” Griselda Alvarez, with Quality Brands, a large Arizona franchisee said in the press release.

“Our East-Valley fans are among the most loyal, and we can’t wait to greet our new neighbors when they come in to enjoy their Dunkin’ favorites.”

