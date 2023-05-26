Arrest made in fatal shooting outside Glendale apartment complex

PHOENIX — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a man who was sitting in his car at a Glendale apartment complex earlier this week, authorities said Friday.

Quincy Lofton, 37, was booked into jail Thursday on second-degree murder and weapons charges, the Glendale Police Department said.

Lofton, who has a felony record, was also wanted on a warrant for extreme DUI, police said.

He is accused of shooting 41-year-old Maurice Marshall near 67th and Glendale avenues around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Marshall was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and he died on Wednesday.

Investigators say the men were parked next to each other when a verbal altercation occurred. Lofton then allegedly shot at Marshall multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Police used witness accounts and surveillance video to identify Lofton as the suspect.

He was located near the crime scene around 2:30 p.m. Thursday and taken into custody without incident, police said.

