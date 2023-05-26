Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arrest made in fatal shooting outside Glendale apartment complex

May 26, 2023, 12:30 PM

Mugshot of Quincy Lofton, suspect in a deadly shooting in Glendale, Arizona....

(Quincy Lofton - Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Quincy Lofton - Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a man who was sitting in his car at a Glendale apartment complex earlier this week, authorities said Friday.

Quincy Lofton, 37, was booked into jail Thursday on second-degree murder and weapons charges, the Glendale Police Department said.

Lofton, who has a felony record, was also wanted on a warrant for extreme DUI, police said.

He is accused of shooting 41-year-old Maurice Marshall near 67th and Glendale avenues around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Marshall was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and he died on Wednesday.

RELATED STORIES

Investigators say the men were parked next to each other when a verbal altercation occurred. Lofton then allegedly shot at Marshall multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Police used witness accounts and surveillance video to identify Lofton as the suspect.

He was located near the crime scene around 2:30 p.m. Thursday and taken into custody without incident, police said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(KTAR News Photo/Balin Overstolz-McNair)...

Balin Overstolz McNair

Valley officials give tips for spending Memorial Day weekend at lakes near metro Phoenix

County officials have a message for those planning to spend their Memorial Day weekend at any of the lakes near metro Phoenix.

13 hours ago

Booking photos of Howard Lamar Johnson and Sonia Hernandez, who were arrested in connection with th...

KTAR.com

2 people arrested in connection with shooting of trooper in Phoenix

Two people were arrested in connection with the shooting of a state trooper in Phoenix on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

13 hours ago

A sign warns campers and hikers about mountain lions. Arizona wildlife officers killed three mounta...

Kevin Stone

Arizona wildlife officers kill 3 aggressive mountain lions

Arizona wildlife officers killed three mountain lions this week after the big cats were deemed a threat to public safety.

13 hours ago

Karrin Taylor Robson during her 2022 run for Arizona governor. The Republican said Thursday, May 25...

Associated Press

Arizona Republican Karrin Taylor Robson won’t run for Kyrsten Sinema’s Senate seat

Republican Karrin Taylor Robson said she won't run for the U.S. Senate seat now held by independent Kyrsten Sinema.

13 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department )...

KTAR.com

1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at west Phoenix house

A man is dead and two people are injured following a shooting at a Phoenix home Thursday night, authorities said.

13 hours ago

(Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)...

Brandon Gray

Woman-owned Phoenix brewery finalist for Samuel Adams ‘Experienceship’

Phoenix-based Greenwood Brewing is one of six finalists from around the county, and the only Arizona business, to travel June 23rd to New York City for the Samuel Adams Crafting Dreams Beer Bash.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Arrest made in fatal shooting outside Glendale apartment complex