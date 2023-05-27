Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect arrested in Buckeye for allegedly shooting, injuring man

May 26, 2023, 8:00 PM

(Buckeye Police Department, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photos)

PHOENIX — A man accused of shooting and injuring a person in Buckeye last week has been arrested, authorities said Thursday.

The shooting happened near Verrado Way and Yuma Road around 4 p.m. May 18, the Buckeye Police Department said.

When police arrived to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his hand.

Later that evening, police said they were searching for a man and woman in their late teens or early 20s. The pair were allegedly driving a dark gray 2011-2014 Dodge Charger.

On Monday, 19-year-old Jajuan Carter was arrested with help from the U.S. Marshals Service for his alleged role in the shooting.

Carter was booked into jail on armed robbery and aggravated assault charges.

His bond was set at $250,000.

No additional information was made available.

