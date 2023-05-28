Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Fountain Hills joins dementia-friendly community network

May 28, 2023, 6:30 AM

(Facebook Photo/Experience Fountain Hills)...

(Facebook Photo/Experience Fountain Hills)

(Facebook Photo/Experience Fountain Hills)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Fountain Hills has joined the Dementia Friendly America program, a national network that seeks to ensure communities are equipped to support people with dementia and their caregivers.

Dementia-friendly communities foster the ability of people living with the disease to remain in the community and engage and thrive in day-to-day living.

“I am incredibly proud that the Town of Fountain Hills has partnered with community leaders and volunteers throughout the town, and region, to form a Dementia Friendly America program,” Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

“Our population is getting older, and dementia is a growing disease within our community. We must do everything in our power to provide knowledge and expertise to the residents of Fountain Hills. This program is another tool to accomplish just that.”

Fountain Hills is one of 10 Arizona communities in the Dementia Friendly America program.

Arizona is expected to experience rapid growth of residents living with dementia.

As a dementia-friendly community, Fountain Hills is committed to being informed, safe and respectful of individuals living with the disease, their families and caregivers. It also is dedicated to providing supportive options to foster quality of life through supportive community connections.

Learn more about Dementia Friendly America online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The number of people driving more than 90 minutes to get to work has dropped in the Valley. (Jim Po...

Jeff Gifford/Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix metro follows national trend as number of ‘super commuters’ declines

The number of people traveling more than 90 minutes to get to work in the Phoenix metro has dropped by 36% since 2019.

7 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Glendale Police Department - Arizona)...

KTAR.com

Elderly woman kills husband in Glendale amid domestic dispute

Police in Glendale are investigating a murder of an elderly man who was reportedly shot by his wife on Saturday.

1 day ago

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

Biden, GOP reach tentative deal to raise debt ceiling, avoid calamitous US default

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached an “agreement in principle” late Saturday as they raced to strike a deal to limit federal spending and resolve the looming debt crisis, the House speaker said.

1 day ago

(ADOT Twitter photo)...

KTAR.com

I-17 southbound at Dunlap Road reopens in Phoenix after crash

Arizona Department of Transportation announced Saturday night that the I-17 southbound at Dunlap Road in Phoenix has reopened after a crash..

1 day ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Associated Press

Mother pleads guilty after Arizona boy starves to death

An Arizona mother has pleaded guilty to murder and child abuse charges stemming from the death of her 6-year-old son who had been locked in a closet and denied food.

1 day ago

(Facebook Photo)...

KTAR.com

Police in Mesa investigating 4 shootings that killed 3 men, injured 1 woman

Police in Mesa are investigating the deaths of three men and one injured woman discovered Friday night involved in four separate shootings.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Fountain Hills joins dementia-friendly community network