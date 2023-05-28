Fountain Hills joins dementia-friendly community network

PHOENIX — Fountain Hills has joined the Dementia Friendly America program, a national network that seeks to ensure communities are equipped to support people with dementia and their caregivers.

Dementia-friendly communities foster the ability of people living with the disease to remain in the community and engage and thrive in day-to-day living.

“I am incredibly proud that the Town of Fountain Hills has partnered with community leaders and volunteers throughout the town, and region, to form a Dementia Friendly America program,” Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey said in a press release.

“Our population is getting older, and dementia is a growing disease within our community. We must do everything in our power to provide knowledge and expertise to the residents of Fountain Hills. This program is another tool to accomplish just that.”

Fountain Hills is one of 10 Arizona communities in the Dementia Friendly America program.

Arizona is expected to experience rapid growth of residents living with dementia.

As a dementia-friendly community, Fountain Hills is committed to being informed, safe and respectful of individuals living with the disease, their families and caregivers. It also is dedicated to providing supportive options to foster quality of life through supportive community connections.

Learn more about Dementia Friendly America online.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.