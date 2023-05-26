2 people arrested in connection with shooting of trooper in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Two people were arrested in connection with the shooting of a state trooper in Phoenix on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Howard Lamar Johnson, 34, is considered the main suspect, the Phoenix Police Department said Friday morning. He was booked into jail on multiple counts, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Sonia Hernandez, 27, also was booked on multiple counts for allegedly helping Johnson after the shooting near the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway and 19th Avenue.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a call around 12:40 p.m. Thursday to back up a trooper who’d been shot.

The trooper was taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, according to DPS.

Detectives identified the suspect, who police tracked to an apartment complex near 67th and Olive avenues in Glendale.

The man was taken into custody after a short barricade situation and taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries from the original incident with the trooper, police said.

He was booked into jail later Thursday after being released from the hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

