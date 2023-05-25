Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man fatally shot in Phoenix neighborhood, suspect on the loose

May 25, 2023

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot in a Phoenix neighborhood Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road around 4 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

When they arrived, officers found 32-year-old Adrian Cantu Silva dead with a gunshot wound.

Police said they believe there was a verbal altercation before the shooting.

The suspect is on the loose, and details about the shooting are under investigation.

No additional information was available.

