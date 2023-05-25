ARIZONA NEWS
Man fatally shot in Phoenix neighborhood, suspect on the loose
May 25, 2023, 6:45 AM
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot in a Phoenix neighborhood Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road around 4 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.
When they arrived, officers found 32-year-old Adrian Cantu Silva dead with a gunshot wound.
Police said they believe there was a verbal altercation before the shooting.
The suspect is on the loose, and details about the shooting are under investigation.
No additional information was available.
