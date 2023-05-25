SRP: Be aware of utility scams ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

PHOENIX – SRP is warning customers ahead of Memorial Day Weekend to be aware of potential utility scams.

Scams typically include people falsely representing themselves as SRP while demanding immediate payment and threatening disconnection, the electricity provider stated.

“We typically see an increase in utility scam activity during holiday weekends and in the summer, when customers are more likely to be distracted,” Zack Thompson, SRP Manager of Residential Call Center said in a press release.

“Our main advice is for customers to hang up and call SRP if they feel something is off. Our customer service team is available 24/7 to answer questions and provide assistance.”

SRP will not do the following:

Ask customers to make immediate payments. SRP will send one oR more notices by mail or email if a customer is at risk for disconnection.

Pressure customers into paying over the phone or requesting a particular payment method. However, they will call customers at risk of disconnection

Accept payments through Zelle, MoneyPak, Cash App or Bitcoin. The utility accepts payments online through SRP My Account, The SRP Power App and SRP M-Power App or through its Paymentus website. Customers can also pay in person with cash at over 500 retail locations throughout the valley.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call from someone who claims to be with SRP should hang up and call the company directly at 602-236-8888 in English or 602-236-1111 in Spanish.

