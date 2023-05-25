PHOENIX — A pregnant dog bitten by a rattlesnake gave birth in an Arizona Humane Society ambulance last week, and she, along with her seven pups, will soon be in need of a home.

AHS emergency animal personnel were alerted to a homeless dog receiving medical treatment at a local emergency animal clinic after it was bitten by the rattler, AHS said in a press release.

The expectant mother, a 1-year-old cattle dog mix named Molly, was given antivenom treatment and gave birth to three pups while at the clinic. Molly and her pups were immediately taken to the AHS trauma hospital, the release said.

Molly gave birth to two additional babies while in the truck, and two more came while she was at AHS’ maternity suite later that evening.

The mother and her seven pups are receiving medical care until they can go to a Foster Hero home.

Foster Heroes are in need as AHS’ lifesaving maternity suite space is at capacity caring for Molly and her seven pups, along with two other dogs and their babies (a total of 25).

AHS will provide medical care, food, toys and blankets to Foster Heroes, who only need a quiet space and to provide a lot of care.

