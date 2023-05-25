PHOENIX – Surprise was named one of the top 20 most affordable cities for homebuyers in the U.S., according to a WalletHub study released Tuesday.

Wallethub’s “2023 Most Affordable Cities for Home Buyers” ranked 300 cities and placed Surprise at 12 on the list.

According to Wallethub, the most affordable cities for homebuyers are determined across 10 key metrics. The data set ranges from the cost of homes and their maintenance to tax rates and vacancy rates.

The city with the highest ranking was Montgomery, Alabama and the lowest Santa Barbara, California.

The study also broke the rankings down by city size. Large cities are more than 300,000 people, midsize 100,000 to 300,000 people, and small cities with fewer than 100,000 people.

Large cities: Mesa (No. 9), Phoenix (No. 19)

Midsize cities: Gilbert (No. 12), Peoria (No. 13), Chandler (No. 18)

Small cities: Surprise (No. 6)

