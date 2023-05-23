Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Attorney General files lawsuit against telecommunications company over illegal robocalls

May 23, 2023, 3:15 PM

(Photo by Genesis Sandoval/Cronkite News)...

(Photo by Genesis Sandoval/Cronkite News)

(Photo by Genesis Sandoval/Cronkite News)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX –  Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced Tuesday she is suing a telecommunications company and its owner for allegedly initiating and facilitating 7.5 billion robocalls to millions of people on the Do Not Call Registry.

Nearly 196,658,000 million of those calls were made between December 2018 and January 2023 to Arizona phone numbers, according to a press release.

The legal action emerges from the nationwide Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force of 51 bipartisan attorneys general from around the U.S. The task force is investigating and taking legal action against those responsible for routing significant volumes of illegal robocall traffic into and across the country.

RELATED STORIES

The Federal Trade Commission and the Social Security Administration’s Office of the Inspector General provided investigative assistance.

The lawsuit alleges Michael D. Lansky, LLC, which does business under Avid Telecom, its owner Michael Lansky and its vice president Stacey S. Reeves violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Telemarking Sales Rule and other federal and state telemarking and consumer laws.

Avid Telecom is a Voice over Internet Protocol service provider that sells data, phone numbers dialing software, and/or expertise to help its customers make mass robocalls.

The suit claims Avid Telecom used spoofed or invalid caller ID numbers, including more than 8.4 million calls that appeared to come from government, law enforcement agencies and private companies.

“Every day, countless Arizona consumers are harassed and annoyed by a relentless barrage of unwanted robocalls – and in some instances these illegal calls threaten consumers with lawsuits and arrest,” Mayes said in the press release. “More disturbingly, many of these calls are scams designed to pressure frightened consumers, often senior citizens, into handing over their hard-earned money. Such a blatant disregard for consumer protection laws will not be tolerated and violators of these laws will be held accountable.”

The US Telecom-led Industry Traceback Group, which notifies providers about known and suspected illegal robocalls sent across their networks, sent at least 329 notifications to Avid Telecom that it was transmitting the calls but Avid Telecom continued.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Booking photo of Allen Johnson, suspect in fatal wrong-way wreck on Phoenix, Arizona, freeway...

Kevin Stone

Wrong-way driver in fatal Phoenix freeway wreck allegedly was highly intoxicated

The driver accused of causing a fatal wrong-way crash on a Phoenix freeway over the weekend reportedly was highly intoxicated, according to court records.

16 hours ago

A selection of items from Roll-Em-Up Taquitos. The chain is planning to open its first Arizona loca...

Kevin Stone

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos hiring for first Arizona location in Chandler

A fast-growing fast-casual Mexican restaurant that specializes in rolled tacos is preparing to open its first Arizona location in Chandler this summer.

16 hours ago

This file photo shows Powerball tickets. A ticket sold in Scottsdale, Arizona, recently won $200,00...

KTAR.com

Powerball ticket worth $200,000 sold at Scottsdale grocery store

A Powerball ticket purchased at a Scottsdale grocery store hit for $200,000 in Monday night's drawing, Arizona Lottery officials said.

16 hours ago

(Town of Queen Creek photo)...

Wills Rice

Queen Creek breaks ground on new recreation and aquatic center

The southeast Valley town of Queen Creek broke ground on a new state-of-the-art aquatic and recreation center last week.

16 hours ago

Sensors on top of a Waymo robotaxi and Uber cellphone apps. Waymo is partnering with Uber in Phoeni...

Associated Press

Waymo, Uber partner on autonomous vehicle service in Phoenix area

Waymo is teaming up with ride-hailing leader Uber in the Phoenix area to transport passengers and deliver food in autonomous vehicles.

16 hours ago

Flag for Maricopa County, which approved a tentative $4.35 billion budget for fiscal year 2024...

Kevin Stone

Maricopa County budget plan cuts property tax rate again, trims spending

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a tentative budget Monday that reduces spending and lowers the property tax rate.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Arizona Attorney General files lawsuit against telecommunications company over illegal robocalls