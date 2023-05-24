Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Niall Horan making his way to Phoenix, but not until 2024

May 24, 2023, 4:05 AM

Niall Horan, shown performing in 2019, will play at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix in...

Niall Horan performs on Dec. 20, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Niall Horan is heading to Phoenix, but the Irish pop star doesn’t think it’s “Too Much To Ask” fans in “This Town” to wait over a year.

Horan, who became a global superstar as part of the mega boy band One Direction, revealed plans this week for a 2024 world tour in support of his forthcoming album, “The Show.”

The final show of the singer/songwriter’s five-month tour, which launches in Northern Ireland in February, is set for July 31, 2024, at Phoenix’s Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

The first of multiple presales for the Valley show starts May 30, and tickets go on sale to the general public June 2 at 10 a.m.

“There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives,” Horan said in a press release Monday. “To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”

Horan, who serves as a coach on the NBC show “The Voice,” is set to release his third solo album, “The Show,” on June 9.

After recording four No. 1 albums and six top 10 singles with One Direction, Horan topped the Billboard 200 chart with his 2017 solo debut “Flicker.” The album featured the singles “This Town,” “Slow Hands” and “Too Much To Ask.”

According to setlist.fm, Horan’s only previous Valley show as a solo performer was in November 2017 at the downtown Phoenix venue now known as Arizona Financial Theatre.

