Niall Horan making his way to Phoenix, but not until 2024

PHOENIX — Niall Horan is heading to Phoenix, but the Irish pop star doesn’t think it’s “Too Much To Ask” fans in “This Town” to wait over a year.

Horan, who became a global superstar as part of the mega boy band One Direction, revealed plans this week for a 2024 world tour in support of his forthcoming album, “The Show.”

The final show of the singer/songwriter’s five-month tour, which launches in Northern Ireland in February, is set for July 31, 2024, at Phoenix’s Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

The first of multiple presales for the Valley show starts May 30, and tickets go on sale to the general public June 2 at 10 a.m.

I am beyond thrilled to announce The Show Live On Tour 2024 ! It’s been far too long and I can’t wait to see your beautiful faces. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10am local. There are still a couple more dates coming so if you don't see a show near you listed, stay tuned.… pic.twitter.com/czFRL5V4tg — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 22, 2023

“There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives,” Horan said in a press release Monday. “To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”

Horan, who serves as a coach on the NBC show “The Voice,” is set to release his third solo album, “The Show,” on June 9.

After recording four No. 1 albums and six top 10 singles with One Direction, Horan topped the Billboard 200 chart with his 2017 solo debut “Flicker.” The album featured the singles “This Town,” “Slow Hands” and “Too Much To Ask.”

According to setlist.fm, Horan’s only previous Valley show as a solo performer was in November 2017 at the downtown Phoenix venue now known as Arizona Financial Theatre.

