PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway in Phoenix were closed on Sunday due to a major wrong-way crash near 32nd Street, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the crash around 4:50 p.m. and arrived to a five-car collision with one of the vehicles on its side.

One person had to be extracted from their car as firefighters used the “Jaws of Life.”

Four people were immediately taken to the hospital while one was taken later.

The injured include a 12-year-old girl in extremely critical condition, nine-year-old girl in critical condition, 20-year-old female in critical condition, an unidentified adult in critical condition and 33-year-old male in stable condition, authorities said.

The closure starts at 24th Street and runs to 32nd Street.

The westbound lanes remain unaffected but it is unknown when the eastbound lanes will reopen.

The scene is under investigation.

