Eastbound Loop 202 closed for several hours after wrong-way crash

May 21, 2023, 5:42 PM | Updated: May 22, 2023, 6:10 am

(ADOT Twitter photo)...

(ADOT Twitter photo)

(ADOT Twitter photo)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway in Phoenix were closed on Sunday for several hours due to a major wrong-way crash, authorities said.

The eastbound lanes closed at 4:50 p.m. and reopened at 10 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Firefighters responded to the crash near 32d Street and arrived to a 5-vehicle collision with one of the vehicles on its side.

One person had to be extracted from their car by fire personnel, who used the “jaws of life.”

Four people were immediately taken to the hospital while one was taken later.

The injured include a 12-year-old girl in extremely critical condition, 9-year-old girl in critical condition, 20-year-old woman in critical condition, an unidentified adult in critical condition and a 33-year-old man in stable condition, authorities said.

The westbound lanes were unaffected.

The scene is under investigation by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

