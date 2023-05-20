Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Deputies shoot, kill man after incident in Guadalupe

May 20, 2023, 12:30 PM

(Facebook Photo, File/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

PHOENIX — A man was pronounced dead on Saturday in Guadalupe after he was shot by Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies following an incident, authorities said.

Deputies were dispatched around 9:40 p.m. Friday night to Hardy Drive and Guadalupe Road for a report of a man with a gun.

The deputies attempted to contact 42-year-old Tomas Ramirez-Martinez which ultimately led to the shooting, authorities said.

Ramirez-Martinez was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries before being pronounced dead.

No deputies or bystanders were injured during the incident.

No other information was made available as this is an ongoing investigation.

