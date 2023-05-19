Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Tempe police release video of fatal shooting of Walmart shoplifting suspect

May 19, 2023, 10:55 AM

(Tempe Police/YouTube Screenshot)...

(Tempe Police/YouTube Screenshot)

(Tempe Police/YouTube Screenshot)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Newly released body camera footage shows the moments leading up to when a Walmart shoplifting suspect wielding a box cutter was fatally shot by a Tempe police officer.

The Tempe Police Department released footage Thursday from when the officer responded to the Walmart at Priest Drive and Elliot Road around 7:30 p.m. May 9.

The initial call for service said the man appeared to be in his mid-20s and that he fled with stolen merchandise, including a Vizio sound bar.

The responding officer found a man matching the description of the suspect along the pedestrian-canal pathway north of the store, but the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Mathew Almanzar, fled when an attempt to stop him was made.

RELATED STORIES

The officer caught up and took Almanzar to the ground. A struggle ensued that lasted about a minute. Police said Almanzar opened a blade, prompting the officer to stand up, back away and pull out his gun.

From a distance, the officer made repeated demands to get down on the ground, drop the weapon and to not move, but Almanzar didn’t comply and instead started crawling toward the officer.

The officer then fired one time, hitting Almanzar, who received medical care at the scene and died after being taken to a hospital.

The distance between Almanzar and the officer when the shooting happened was about 12 feet, Sgt. Hector Encinas said in the critical incident briefing video.

Police said the box cutter was located near Almanzar’s body. The reported stolen items were also found at the scene.

The officer involved in the shooting has been with the department for 20 years and was placed on administrative leave.

The incident is under review by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A colorized transmission electron micrograph shows mpox particles (red) found within an infected ce...

KTAR.com

Valley health officials report first case of mpox since January

Valley health officials reported the first case of mpox since January on Friday and urged at-risk individuals to get vaccinated.

15 hours ago

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly speaking in the KTAR News studio about immigration -- including border securit...

Kevin Stone

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona calls effort at border since end of Title 42 ‘remarkable’

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly said authorities and partners have been doing a "remarkable job" at the border since the end of Title 42 asylum restrictions.

15 hours ago

A Google Street View image of the University of Phoenix campus in Phoenix, Arizona...

Kevin Stone

University of Phoenix on way to becoming nonprofit through sale to University of Idaho

The University of Idaho has agreed to buy the University of Phoenix and transition the Valley-based online school to nonprofit status.

15 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Alex Weiner

Arizona State University picked to establish clean energy institute

The U.S. Department of Energy announced this week that Arizona State will develop a Clean Energy Manufacturing Innovation Institute. 

15 hours ago

Warehouse 215 hosts events in a space that remains recognizable as a once-working laundry plant. (K...

Luke Forstner

Phoenix contractor-developer works to preserve city’s architectural history

A Phoenix contractor and developer is working to preserve the architectural history of the fast-growing city.

15 hours ago

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)...

Brandon Gray

Phoenix region to partner with federal government to address homelessness

A new federal program will help the Phoenix area to address homelessness, according to the Maricopa Association of Governments.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Tempe police release video of fatal shooting of Walmart shoplifting suspect