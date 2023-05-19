Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix region to partner with federal government to address homelessness

May 19, 2023, 4:25 AM | Updated: 10:36 am

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)...

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A new federal program will help the Phoenix area to address homelessness, according to the Maricopa Association of Governments.

The White House and the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH) are teaming up with the region to participate in its new initiative, ALL INside.

As part of the initiative, Valley officials will partner with USICH and its 19 federal agencies for up to two years. The program also includes state officials in California and local governments in Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Seattle.

During that time, ALL INside plans to strengthen and accelerate local efforts to reduce the number of people living on the streets and get them into homes. The initiative is part of a federal strategic plan to reduce homelessness by 25% by 2025 and ultimately build a country where every person has a safe and affordable home.

The goal is for the federal government to provide “knowledge, resources and elbow grease” to population centers where nearly half the nation’s unhoused residents live, said Susan Rice, President Joe Biden’s domestic policy advisor.

RELATED STORIES

“Too many people nationwide are facing housing insecurity and homelessness, and it’s going to take all of us to arrive at additional workable solutions,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a press release.

Gallego said Phoenix has stepped up to lead regional efforts that assist the city’s most vulnerable, from shelters for veterans to free mental health care services.

“Of course, the work won’t and can’t stop there, which is why we are enthusiastic about working through federal channels such as the ALL INside Initiative to address homelessness across the Valley,” Gallego said.

Mesa Mayor John Giles said homelessness is unique to each individual and there’s no one-size-fits-all solution.

“Mesa’s Community Court and Off the Streets Program are meeting people where they are and helping to break the cycle, getting people on a path to steady employment and stable housing,” he said. “Mesa is pleased to work with the city of Phoenix and our region to address these issues.”

At a launch event with the White House, Giles said the program started during the COVID-19 pandemic and wants to build on what they’ve learned from the it.

“We have a remarkable success rate with our Off the Streets Program, believe it or not, it’s 75%,” Giles said.  “And we’re still improving and learning on how to respond to this issue.”

Clint Hickman, District 4 chair of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, said they have a remarkable collaboration across the region to tackle homelessness and housing issues.

“By harnessing the collective strength of partners including Phoenix, Mesa and MAG [Maricopa Association of Governments], Maricopa County has successfully mobilized over half a billion dollars from diverse funding sources toward initiatives that span the entire housing spectrum, effectively combating and preventing homelessness,”  Hickman said.

Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, a former social worker, successfully pushed for $150 million to be included in Arizona’s Housing Trust Fund in the state’s budget to shore up rent and utility assistance programs, eviction prevention, and build new shelters and affordable housing.

More than 580,000 Americans were homeless in 2022, with 4 out of 10 of them unsheltered and sleeping on sidewalks and in tents and cars, Rice said.

“We know we cannot meaningfully address our nation’s homelessness problem without a distinct focus on unsheltered homelessness,” she said during a livestreamed announcement with the cities’ mayors and other officials.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A Google Street View image of the University of Phoenix campus in Phoenix, Arizona...

Kevin Stone

University of Phoenix on way to becoming nonprofit through sale to University of Idaho

The University of Idaho has agreed to buy the University of Phoenix and transition the Valley-based online school to nonprofit status.

11 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Alex Weiner

Arizona State University picked to establish clean energy institute

The U.S. Department of Energy announced this week that Arizona State will develop a Clean Energy Manufacturing Innovation Institute. 

11 hours ago

Warehouse 215 hosts events in a space that remains recognizable as a once-working laundry plant. (K...

Luke Forstner

Phoenix contractor-developer works to preserve city’s architectural history

A Phoenix contractor and developer is working to preserve the architectural history of the fast-growing city.

11 hours ago

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

KTAR.com

North Phoenix, East Valley freeway closures to affect weekend drivers

Freeway closures in north Phoenix and the East Valley will slow drivers this weekend, according to state transportation officials.

11 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo, left, Getty Images Photo, right)...

KTAR.com

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for May 19-21

We've made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see in the Valley this Friday through Sunday.

11 hours ago

Rendering of exterior of future Elephante restaurant at Scottsdale Fashion Square in Arizona...

KTAR.com

Upscale Élephante Italian restaurant coming to Scottsdale Fashion Square

Élephante, an upscale Los Angeles-area Italian hotspot, is bringing its sophisticated dining experience to Scottsdale Fashion Square.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Phoenix region to partner with federal government to address homelessness