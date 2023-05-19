(Wish You Were Here Group Rendering)

PHOENIX – Élephante, an upscale Los Angeles-area Italian hotspot, is bringing its sophisticated dining experience to Scottsdale Fashion Square.

The restaurant will be part of the ongoing redevelopment of the shopping center’s south wing, which is anchored by Nordstrom.

“We have created an atmosphere that captures the essence of sophistication while preserving the organic, laid-back feel that defines our first location,” Nick Mathers, founder of Wish You Were Here Group, which operates Élephante, said in a press release Thursday.

The first Élephante beach house debuted five years ago in Santa Monica with a menu featuring wood-fired pizzas and fresh pastas.

The Scottsdale location will add meat and seafood grill options and larger family-style dishes.

A cocktail lounge inside the 12,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor space will also set the new venue apart from the original location.

“We are thrilled to bring Élephante to Scottsdale, a city that boasts a stunning landscape and a thriving culinary scene,” Mathers said.

“With its vibrant community that appreciates elevated dining experiences, it’s a favorable market for restaurants, especially in Scottsdale Fashion Square.”

No opening date has been announced. Élephante also has plans for a second Southern California location in Laguna Beach.

