Phoenix

Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.



Ballet Arizona – The Rite of Spring 2023 Day: Friday and Saturday Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)



Dermot Kennedy Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 p.m. Venue: Arizona Financial Theatre (400 W. Washington St.)



Private Lives Day: Each day Time: 7;30 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, 2 p.m. on Sunday Venue: Herberger Theater Center (222 E. Monroe St.)



Northern Arizona Wranglers vs. Arizona Rattlers Day: Saturday Time: 6:05 p.m. Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)



Taco Fest Day: Sturday Time: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Address: 1st and Moreland streets



Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury Day: Sunday Time: 1 p.m. Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)



Metrocenter: A Fond Farewell Event Day: Sunday Time: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Venue: Metrocenter Mall (9617 N. Metro Pkwy.)



Scottsdale

Leonardo: The Universal Man Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)



Immersive Monet Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)



Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.



Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)



McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park Summer Concert Series Day: Sunday Time: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Venue: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park (7301 E. Indian Bend Rd.)



Glendale

Glendale Farmers Market Day: Sunday Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: Cabela’s (9380 W. Glendale Ave.)



Mesa

Pre-Summer Splash Pool Party Day: Friday Time: 5 p.m. Venue: Brimhall Aquatic Complex (4949 E. Southern Ave.)



Heritage Academy Dance Concert 2023 Day: Friday Time: 6 p.m. Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)



Downtown Mesa Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)



Joy Alexander Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 p.m. Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)



9 to 5 Day: Each day Time: 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. on Sunday Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)



