Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant sets opening date for Surprise location

May 18, 2023, 4:35 AM

PHOENIX — Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant announced this week that its newest location in the West Valley will open in June.

The Illinois-based winery and restaurant will debut its fourth Valley location in Surprise on June 19 at Waddell Road and Arizona State Route 303.

“Our dedication to crafting exceptional food and pairing it with world-class wine will offer an unparalleled experience, giving the people of Surprise a taste of something truly special,” CEO Tim McEnery said in a press release.

“We’re thrilled to be part of the exciting growth of this city and can’t wait to share our love of food, wine and community with all of its residents.”

The new location will offer a a full-service restaurant, bar and Napa-style tasting room, according to the release, the same as it’s other Valley locations in Scottsdale, Chandler and Gilbert.

The Surprise Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant location will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Along with its vast wine choices, there is also a cocktails and beer menu.

Food items on the menu include seafood, steak, chicken and pasta options. There are also vegetarian and gluten-free choices as well.

“Our award-winning wines really drive our food menu,” executive kitchen manager Jeffrey Fearing said in the release.

“Unlike most restaurants, Cooper’s Hawk is unique in that all of our dishes are created and customized to pair with our wine and our menu offers wine suggestions to pair with each dish.”

Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant has 57 locations across the United States, according to the release. A majority are found in the Midwest and on the east coast, with McEnery previously saying the new Surprise restaurant is the most western location opened to date.

