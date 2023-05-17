Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

New crew locating system to be tested this fire season in Arizona

May 17, 2023, 4:35 AM | Updated: 6:19 am

(Arizona Department of Forestry Photo)...

(Arizona Department of Forestry Photo)

(Arizona Department of Forestry Photo)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management will test A new satellite-based crew locating and communication device this fire season.

The system, DropBlocks, will provide for increased crew accountability and safety during incidents where there may be little to no cell phone or radio service.

DropBlocks will be carried and tested by six of DFFM’s 12 wildland fire hand crews. The agency is one of few wildland firefighting agencies in the country with this type of firefighter accountability system. The devices are products of RoGo, a Colorado-based company that develops state-of-the-art, satellite-based firefighter reporting systems.

RELATED STORIES

The department has been exploring for years ways to increase crew safety and enhance communication between firefighters and overhead.

Juliann Ashcraft, the wife of fallen firefighter Andrew Ashcraft, said the devices will provide Wildland Firefighters with a more collaborative and communicated tactical effort.

“Such advances will lead to extinguishing wildfires more efficiently and effectively, and help reduce tragic line of duty deaths, like
my husband’s,” Ashcroft said.

Chief Darrell Willis, DFFM’s crew supervisor, said the tool will be most important and they hope the locating units will help prevent any more wildland fire tragedies.

“The application of these devices has been in the works for quite some time now and has really been a long time coming,” Willis said.

The system will not use standard radio or cell services and will be provided by Iridium Satellite.  DropBlocks will coordinate up-to-the-minute GPS location data and provide real-time data transmissions to agency or incident overhead. According to the agency, the system will be able to more precisely track crew movement and locations in wildland fire incidents.

“By implementing this new technology, tragedies similar to Yarnell Hill will not have to be repeated in the future,” Ashcroft said. “It is imperative to us that lessons be learned from the tragic loss of the GMIHC, and that the deaths of my husband and friends drive profound and lasting change in how we approach wildland firefighting.”

If testing is successful, DFFM plans to distribute the device to all the agency’s wildland firehand crews and engine crews.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photos/Arizona Restaurant Week)...

KTAR.com

Here’s what’s on the menu for 2023 Spring Arizona Restaurant Week

Dozens of Valley restaurants are stepping up to the plate to offer special deals for 2023 Spring Arizona Restaurant Week, which starts Friday.

6 hours ago

(Banner Health Photo)...

KTAR.com

Banner Health opens $54 million sports medicine facility in Scottsdale

Banner Health on Tuesday opened its comprehensive $54 million sports medicine facility in Scottsdale.

6 hours ago

(City of Chandler Photo)...

SuElen Rivera

Chandler approves sale of water storage capacity to Avondale

Chandler last week approved the sale of water storage capacity to a West Valley city as it prepares for a local aquifer in 2024.

6 hours ago

A rendering of the Arizona Coyotes' proposed Tempe arena revealed June 3 after a 5-2 Tempe City Cou...

KTAR.com

Coyotes’ arena denied by voters, future in Arizona looks bleak

Tempe voters rejected a bid on Tuesday by the Arizona Coyotes and the city of Tempe to build a new arena complex near Priest Drive and Rio Salado Parkway.

1 day ago

Erik Engdahl booking photo mug shot...

Kevin Stone

Arizona man found guilty in road rage shooting, faces up to 20 years in prison

A 72-year-old Arizona man faces up to 20 years behind bars after being found guilty last week in a road rage shooting case.

1 day ago

Antoine Suggs (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo via AP)...

Associated Press

Arizona man sentenced to 103 years for killing 4 SUV passengers, dumping bodies

An Arizona man convicted of killing four passengers in his SUV in Minnesota and dumping the bodies in Wisconsin has been sentenced to prison.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

New crew locating system to be tested this fire season in Arizona