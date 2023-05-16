PHOENIX – The city of Tempe will rehabilitate a motel to temporarily house more than 100 people experiencing homelessness after Maricopa County approved $7.3 million in federal funding.

Tempe will provide an additional $3 million to the project, according to a Maricopa County press release on Monday.

There will be up to 60 units that will be able to house about 120 individuals experiencing homelessness, the release said. A location has yet to be announced.

“With the purchase of this motel, we can provide shelter and support to those in need, and help them find a sustainable plan to end their homelessness,” Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Clint Hickman said in the release.

The shelter can accommodate all individuals experiencing homelessness, including families with children, people with disabilities, seniors, couples, singles and those with pets.

Tempe will operate the facility as a homeless shelter for 10 years and will have the option to convert it to an alternative use afterward, such as developing affordable housing, the release said.

“Homelessness is a complex issue that requires a coordinated effort to address. By pooling our resources and working together, we can make a meaningful impact in the lives of those experiencing homelessness,” Maricopa County Supervisor Jack Sellers said in the release.

There will also be case management services offered at the facility.

Tempe’s Community Health and Human Services will provide connections to city and community resources, such as employment through the city’s Tempe Works jobs program and longer-term shelter and housing, in an effort to improve housing stability.

“Through new investments, strategies and partnerships, we are making progress in elevating the continued health, safety and quality of life of our entire community,” Hickman said.

