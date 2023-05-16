Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest expanding to 2 days this fall

PHOENIX – After a successful debut in 2022, the Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest will expand to two days when it returns this fall.

Local microbreweries Pedal Haus Brewery and SanTan Brewing Company are hosting the event again at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park.

The festivities will start at 1 p.m. each day, running until 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, and 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1. Kids 6 and under are free.

Early-bird tickets are available online for a limited time for $15 for Saturday and $12 for Sunday, plus fees. Advanced prices will eventually increase to $20 for Saturday and $16 for Sunday. Admission at the gates will be $25 on Saturday and $20 on Sunday.

The event will feature craft beers, including special Oktoberfest brews, plus German fare, canned cocktails, live music and a play zone for kids.

There will also be stein holding, wiener toss and brat eating contests.

Three live music acts are set for each day: People Who Could Fly, Rock Lobster and Super Hero on Saturday, and Corey Golden Band, Rio Grande and Metalhead on Sunday.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.