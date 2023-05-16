Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest expanding to 2 days this fall

May 16, 2023, 4:05 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


(Chandler Oktoberfest Photo) (Chandler Oktoberfest Photo) (Chandler Oktoberfest Photo) (Chandler Oktoberfest Photo) (Chandler Oktoberfest Photo) (Chandler Oktoberfest Photo) (Chandler Oktoberfest Photo) (Chandler Oktoberfest Photo)

PHOENIX – After a successful debut in 2022, the Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest will expand to two days when it returns this fall.

Local microbreweries Pedal Haus Brewery and SanTan Brewing Company are hosting the event again at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park.

The festivities will start at 1 p.m. each day, running until 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, and 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1. Kids 6 and under are free.

Early-bird tickets are available online for a limited time for $15 for Saturday and $12 for Sunday, plus fees. Advanced prices will eventually increase to $20 for Saturday and $16 for Sunday. Admission at the gates will be $25 on Saturday and $20 on Sunday.

RELATED STORIES

The event will feature craft beers, including special Oktoberfest brews, plus German fare, canned cocktails, live music and a play zone for kids.

There will also be stein holding, wiener toss and brat eating contests.

Three live music acts are set for each day: People Who Could Fly, Rock Lobster and Super Hero on Saturday, and Corey Golden Band, Rio Grande and Metalhead on Sunday.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

police crime scene tape...

KTAR.com

Homeowner fatally shoots intruder at south Phoenix residence

A homeowner shot and killed an intruder Sunday morning during a confrontation at a south Phoenix residence, authorities said.

1 day ago

Courtesy ADOT...

KTAR.com

US 60 eastbound re-opened after law enforcement incident snarls commute

Due to a law enforcement situation on the ramp connecting Loop 101 and US 60 in the East Valley, traffic was snarled for miles Monday evening.

1 day ago

A cart sits outside of a Walmart store on January 24, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/...

KTAR.com

Buckeye police arrest 3 minors in shooting outside Walmart

Three juvenile suspects were arrested Monday following a shooting last week outside a Walmart Supercenter in Buckeye, police said.

1 day ago

Gov. Katie Hobbs speaks during a press conference in Phoenix on May 15, 2023. (KTAR News Photo/Colt...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs calls new budget ‘important step forward’

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said Monday the budget she negotiated with the Republican legislative majority isn’t perfect, but “is an important step forward.”

1 day ago

(Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Powerball lottery ticket worth $100,000 sold at East Valley grocery store

A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at an East Valley grocery store for Saturday's drawing.

1 day ago

(Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)...

Sponsored Content by

A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at an East Valley grocery store for Saturday's drawing.

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest expanding to 2 days this fall