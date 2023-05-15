Close
ARIZONA NEWS

1 killed, another injured in west Phoenix shooting Sunday morning

May 15, 2023, 6:56 AM

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX – One man was killed and another injured in a shooting in west Phoenix on Sunday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call about shots fired near 83rd Avenue and Osborn Road around 7:30 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

“The caller provided information that people were shooting at two individuals,” Sgt. Melissa Soliz said in a press release.

Responding officers found two men with gunshot wounds. Rodolfo Gonzalez, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

The shooter or shooters left the scene before police arrived.

Multiple vehicles and houses in the area were hit by gunfire, but nobody else was injured.

No other details were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Anybody with information about the case was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

