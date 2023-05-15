Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Annual International Roadcheck inspections return to northern Arizona this week 

May 15, 2023, 4:05 AM

(Arizona Department of Public Safety photo)

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Task Force (CVETF) announced last week that International Roadcheck will temporarily return to northern Arizona this week.

It will take place from May 16-18 on Interstate 17 and Interstate 40. It is a 72-hour inspection and enforcement operation led by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA), according to a press release.

Employees from Canada, the United States and Mexico will inspect commercial vehicles and drivers in certain areas including weigh stations.

The goal of the initiative is to educate the industry about safe motor vehicle operations and the North American Standard Inspection Program, according to the release.

CVETF will emphasize anti-lock braking systems and cargo securement for their involvement in overall vehicle safety.

The ABS plays a critical role in reducing collisions by preventing wheels from locking up.

Additionally, improper cargo affects a vehicle’s maneuverability or causes unsecured loads to fall, resulting in hazards and collisions, according to the release.

“The mission of the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Task Force is to ensure safe, secure, and efficient commercial transport across Arizona,” AZDPS said in the release.

