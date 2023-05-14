AT&T bringing high-speed fiber internet service to Chandler, Gilbert

PHOENIX — AT&T announced this week it would be rolling out its high-speed fiber internet service to more parts of the East Valley.

The service will be available to residents and businesses in Chandler and Gilbert later this year, the company said in a press release, joining Mesa that recently began connecting customers.

People can find out when the service is available in their area online.

The company said the additional service area is made possible through a joint venture between AT&T and BlackRock, along with Gigapower, LLC, which is providing a fiber network to internet service providers and other businesses in select metro areas in the country.

“The demand for high-speed connectivity is unprecedented and through this innovative partnership with BlackRock, one of the world’s foremost investors in infrastructure, we’re able to connect even more people and businesses, accelerating our efforts to help close the digital divide,” John Stankey, CEO of AT&T, said in the release.

“We believe fiber connectivity changes everything. That’s why we’re already one of the biggest investors in fiber in the United States.”

