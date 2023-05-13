PHOENIX — A new Dunkin’ location is opening next week in the East Valley, providing another chance for people to get free coffee for a year.

The nationwide chain is set to open its newest location on Southern Avenue and Gilbert Road on Tuesday, with the first 100 people in line starting at 6:30 a.m. getting four free medium hot or iced coffees per month for a year.

“The East Valley is home to some of our most loyal Dunkin’ fans,” Michelle Reising, with franchisee Quality Brands, said in a press release.

“This location just off the U.S. 60 will provide a convenient stop for customers heading to both Mesa and Gilbert. It will also serve residents in the nearby neighborhoods which feature several city parks and other amenities.”

It’s the second East Valley Dunkin’ location to open this month. The other at Broadway Road and Roosevelt Street in Tempe offered a similar promotion when it debuted on Monday.

A ribbon cutting with Mesa city councilmember Jenn Duff will take place at 8:30 a.m., with members of the Lumos Arts Academy Rock Band Club providing entertainment.

The new location features a beverage bar tap system for nitro and cold-brewed coffee, in-store charging stations, free Wi-Fi and a drive-thru, according to the release.

The menu will be made up of the brand’s signature coffees, teas and other premium beverages, along with donuts, bagels, muffins, munchkins and sandwiches. Dunkin’s newest menu items will also be served at the store.

Approximately 30 people are set to be employed at the new location, according to the release.

