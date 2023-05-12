Driver killed after veering off road, crashing in desert in Peoria

PHOENIX — A driver was killed early Friday when his pickup truck went off the road and crashed in the northwest Valley, authorities said.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on Castle Hot Springs Road, just north of State Route 74, around 1:15 a.m., the Peoria Police Department said.

Benjamin Musser, 24, of Phoenix was found dead at the scene.

Musser was the only occupant of a 2013 white Chevrolet Silverado when it veered off the road into the desert, police said.

Speed is considered a factor in the incident, police said.

It isn’t yet known if impairment was a factor. The investigation is ongoing.

Castle Hot Springs Road was closed in both direction in the area while investigators were at the scene. Normal traffic resumed around 8:30 a.m., police said.

