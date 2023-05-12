ARIZONA NEWS
Driver killed after veering off road, crashing in desert in Peoria
May 12, 2023, 1:00 PM
PHOENIX — A driver was killed early Friday when his pickup truck went off the road and crashed in the northwest Valley, authorities said.
Officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on Castle Hot Springs Road, just north of State Route 74, around 1:15 a.m., the Peoria Police Department said.
Benjamin Musser, 24, of Phoenix was found dead at the scene.
Musser was the only occupant of a 2013 white Chevrolet Silverado when it veered off the road into the desert, police said.
Speed is considered a factor in the incident, police said.
#UPDATE Fatal Traffic Collision on Castle Hot Springs Road near State Route 74. https://t.co/KqcRESVr3p #Peoriapoliceaz #PeoriaPDAZ #Peoriaaz pic.twitter.com/VThX1iPPIM
— Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) May 12, 2023
It isn’t yet known if impairment was a factor. The investigation is ongoing.
Castle Hot Springs Road was closed in both direction in the area while investigators were at the scene. Normal traffic resumed around 8:30 a.m., police said.
