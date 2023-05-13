PHOENIX — Dave & Buster’s is expanding its presence in the Valley with the opening of its first Queen Creek location next week.

The restaurant and entertainment business will open its doors Monday at Queen Creek Marketplace located at 21000 S. Ellsworth Loop Rd.

The 19,000-square-foot building is an entertainment space where guests can redeem their earned tickets from arcade games for various prizes, including Apple products, Xbox consoles and more.

The location will also bring a D&B Sports Bar with a wall of high-definition screens to watch sports, the latest arcade games and hand-crafted cocktails.

“We are thrilled to bring Dave & Buster’s to the growing Queen Creek community,” General Manager Steve King said in the release.

“As the city’s premiere entertainment attraction, we look forward to hosting the community for major sporting event watch parties on our 40-foot ‘WOW’ wall and offering new and classic arcade games and fantastic menu items, such as our backwoods blueberry lemonade and beastmode bacon burger.”

Some arcade games visitors will find include Tomb Raider, Mortal Kombat, Pirates of the Caribbean, Captain Marvel and Wicked Tuna.

Dave & Buster’s will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight Sundays through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Happy hour will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, while reverse happy hour will be offered from 10 p.m. to close Sundays through Thursdays.

To celebrate its newest location, the first 100 guests to stop by the opening celebration May 19 at 5:30 p.m. will be allowed to play for free, according to a press release.

It’s the chain’s fourth restaurant/arcade in the Valley. The others are at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix and Tempe Marketplace.

