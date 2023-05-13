Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Dave & Buster’s opening 1st Queen Creek entertainment location

May 13, 2023, 5:00 AM

(Facebook Photo/Dave & Buster's)...

(Facebook Photo/Dave & Buster's)

(Facebook Photo/Dave & Buster's)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Dave & Buster’s is expanding its presence in the Valley with the opening of its first Queen Creek location next week.

The restaurant and entertainment business will open its doors Monday at Queen Creek Marketplace located at 21000 S. Ellsworth Loop Rd.

The 19,000-square-foot building is an entertainment space where guests can redeem their earned tickets from arcade games for various prizes, including Apple products, Xbox consoles and more.

The location will also bring a D&B Sports Bar with a wall of high-definition screens to watch sports, the latest arcade games and hand-crafted cocktails.

“We are thrilled to bring Dave & Buster’s to the growing Queen Creek community,” General Manager Steve King said in the release.

RELATED STORIES

“As the city’s premiere entertainment attraction, we look forward to hosting the community for major sporting event watch parties on our 40-foot ‘WOW’ wall and offering new and classic arcade games and fantastic menu items, such as our backwoods blueberry lemonade and beastmode bacon burger.”

Some arcade games visitors will find include Tomb Raider, Mortal Kombat, Pirates of the Caribbean, Captain Marvel and Wicked Tuna.

Dave & Buster’s will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight Sundays through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Happy hour will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, while reverse happy hour will be offered from 10 p.m. to close Sundays through Thursdays.

To celebrate its newest location, the first 100 guests to stop by the opening celebration May 19 at 5:30 p.m. will be allowed to play for free, according to a press release.

It’s the chain’s fourth restaurant/arcade in the Valley. The others are at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix and Tempe Marketplace.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Theodore Roosevelt Dam undergoes a spill gate test May 11, 2023. (Photo courtesy Salt River Project...

KTAR.com

SRP opens spill gates of Roosevelt Dam for extended annual test

Salt River Project conducted an annual spill gate test of Roosevelt Dam Wednesday, extending the time to more than 3 hours.

9 hours ago

First Solar installing a solar farm. The Tempe-based solar panel manufacturer is acquiring a Europe...

Amy Edelen/Phoenix Business Journal

Tempe-based First Solar to acquire European company in $80 million deal

First Solar is acquiring Swedish thin film company Evolar in a deal valued up to $80 million, the Tempe-based solar panel manufacturer announced on Friday.

9 hours ago

(Scott Hockings Photo)...

KTAR.com

East Valley teacher wins Gaydos and Chad’s teacher tribute for April

An East Valley elementary school teacher was named KTAR News 92.3 FM's The Gaydos and Chad Show's  Pay Tribute to a Teacher winner for April, presented by your Valley Toyota Dealers.

1 day ago

FILE - Kari Lake, Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate, speaks to supporters at the Republica...

Associated Press

Kari Lake election challenge shouldn’t proceed, Arizona officials say

The last remaining election misconduct claim by Kari Lake is playing out in court as state officials and the Democratic governor asked a judge to throw out the case Friday.

1 day ago

(Facebook Photo/Goodyear Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Goodyear stepfather and daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide

Goodyear police reported a Goodyear man and his stepdaughter were found dead from gunshots Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide.

1 day ago

(Dennis Fujimoto/The Garden Island via AP, Pool, File)...

KTAR.com

MCAO to extradite Lori Vallow Daybell on charge in death of estranged husband

MCAO said Friday it would extradite Lori Vallow Daybell on a charge stemming from the 2019 death of her then-estranged husband.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Dave & Buster’s opening 1st Queen Creek entertainment location