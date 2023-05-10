PHOENIX – A Tempe police officer shot and wounded a man suspected of shoplifting from a Walmart on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shoplifting call at the Walmart at Elliot Road and Priest Drive around 7:30 p.m., Sgt. Hector Encinas said during a late-night press conference.

The suspect was described as a Native American man in his mid-20s who allegedly took a soundbar from the store.

A responding officer located a man matching the description on a canal path north of the Walmart a few minutes later.

The officer shot the man. Encinas did not say what prompted the officer to fire his gun.

Fire department personnel arrived and took the man to a hospital in critical condition, Encinas said.

A weapon described only as a “sharp object” was found near the man.

“The officer involved has about 20 years with the Tempe Police Department,” Encinas said. “His body-worn camera was activated during the time of the incident.”

Encinas said more information would be provided as the investigation progressed.

