Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Tempe police officer shoots, wounds man suspected of shoplifting from Walmart

May 10, 2023, 6:54 AM | Updated: 9:55 am

(Facebook Photo/Tempe Police Department)...

(Facebook Photo/Tempe Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Tempe Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX – A Tempe police officer shot and wounded a man suspected of shoplifting from a Walmart on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shoplifting call at the Walmart at Elliot Road and Priest Drive around 7:30 p.m., Sgt. Hector Encinas said during a late-night press conference.

The suspect was described as a Native American man in his mid-20s who allegedly took a soundbar from the store.

A responding officer located a man matching the description on a canal path north of the Walmart a few minutes later.

The officer shot the man. Encinas did not say what prompted the officer to fire his gun.

RELATED STORIES

Fire department personnel arrived and took the man to a hospital in critical condition, Encinas said.

A weapon described only as a “sharp object” was found near the man.

“The officer involved has about 20 years with the Tempe Police Department,” Encinas said. “His body-worn camera was activated during the time of the incident.”

Encinas said more information would be provided as the investigation progressed.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Bill Gates attends the 2022 TIME100 Gala on June 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kam...

KTAR.com

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to speak at NAU commencements

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates will be in Flagstaff to speak to some of the students graduating from Northern Arizona University this weekend.

10 hours ago

(JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa Rendering)...

Kevin Stone

North Phoenix resort transforms pool area into AquaRidge WaterPark

JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa is upping its pool game with a water park that features three multistory slides, an enhanced lazy river and more.

10 hours ago

(Abrazo Health Photo)...

KTAR.com

Man survives ‘widowmaker’ heart attack hours after daughter’s birth in Glendale

Justin Elms of Peoria survived a near total blockage in his heart hours after his daughter, June, was born at a Glendale hospital in March. 

10 hours ago

Sergio Morales (MCSO Mugshot)...

KTAR.com

Buckeye man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting victim with cognitive disability

A Buckeye man was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a victim last year who had a cognitive disability, authorities said Tuesday.

10 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Union High School District)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Union High School District names interim superintendent for 2023-24

The governing board of the Phoenix Union High School District has unanimously approved Thea Andrade to serve as its interim superintendent.

10 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Sanderson Ford

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

Tempe police officer shoots, wounds man suspected of shoplifting from Walmart